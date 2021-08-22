Eleanor Dale scores twice as Huskers defeat Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Nebraska put up four goals during a 17-minute span early in the second half to put away a 5-0 win at Missouri on Sunday.

Eleanor Dale scored in each half for the Huskers as her second goal made it 2-0 in the 51st minute. Teammate Theresa Pujado scored six minutes later.

After the Huskers got an own goal from the Tigers, Reagan Raabe added a goal in the 68th minute. The sophomore from Millard West also had two goals in Thursday's season-opening win.

Samantha Hauk made three saves for the Huskers, who outshot Missouri 12-8.

Nebraska will play at Baylor on Thursday.