Gretna's Sarah Weber helps power Nebraska soccer to win

LINCOLN - Gretna's Sarah Weber finished with a goal and an assist to help Nebraska earn a 3-1 soccer win over Weber State on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
Weber put the Huskers (2-1-1) in front in the 18th minute when she headed home a corner kick from Lauryn Anglim. Haley Peterson added a goal in the 34th minute as Nebraska took a 2-0 lead to halftime.
Reagan Raabe tacked on a goal in the 59th minute off a Weber assist. That goal came three minutes after Weber State cut its deficit to 2-1.
Nebraska finished with a 19-9 shot advantage. Sami Hauk made two saves for the Huskers.
Nebraska will play at home again Thursday at 7 p.m. against Portland.
Weber State (0-3) 0 1 - 1
Goals: N, Weber, Peterson, Raabe; WS, Meyerhoffer
