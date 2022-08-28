 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Gretna's Sarah Weber helps power Nebraska soccer to win

  Updated
World-Herald News Service

LINCOLN - Gretna's Sarah Weber finished with a goal and an assist to help Nebraska earn a 3-1 soccer win over Weber State on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

Weber put the Huskers (2-1-1) in front in the 18th minute when she headed home a corner kick from Lauryn Anglim. Haley Peterson added a goal in the 34th minute as Nebraska took a 2-0 lead to halftime.

Reagan Raabe tacked on a goal in the 59th minute off a Weber assist. That goal came three minutes after Weber State cut its deficit to 2-1.

Nebraska finished with a 19-9 shot advantage. Sami Hauk made two saves for the Huskers.

Nebraska will play at home again Thursday at 7 p.m. against Portland.

Weber State (0-3) 0 1 - 1

Nebraska (2-1-1) 1 2 - 3

Goals: N, Weber, Peterson, Raabe; WS, Meyerhoffer

jmcalpine@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/jordan_mcalpine

