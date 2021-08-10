How Husker soccer played a role in Canada's Olympic gold medal

“We just said, ‘Let’s give it a try’’ Walker said. “Not really thinking that we’d still be here 27, 28 years later.”

Without a strong foothold in domestic recruiting, Walker leaned on his Canadian roots to help build his roster. He had three Canadians on his first team. Then four became the “backbone” of his program.

Walsh joined in 1997, just as Walker’s program was beginning to crest. The Huskers qualified for their first NCAA tournament the season prior, and they wouldn’t miss one again until 2006.

Walsh could’ve played for the Huskers’ 1996 tournament team, but she declined Walker’s first offer to instead play at Montreal-based McGill University, a program known more for its academics than its athletics. Walsh realized her mistake soon after the season started. Most of her McGill teammates had only played recreational soccer. Nobody kept stats.

Without commensurate competition, Walsh’s development stagnated. When she tried out for Canada’s 1996 World Cup team at season’s end, she was cut.

“I’d never been cut before,” Walsh said. “I floundered.”