How Husker soccer played a role in Canada's Olympic gold medal

They watched from their basements, from their living rooms, from their studies. From Quebec, British Columbia and right here in Nebraska.
They rose early Friday morning, as they had all tournament, to witness the Canadian women’s soccer team win their first Olympic gold medal.
Amy Walsh, a Canadian midfielder from 1997-2009, was in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, about 40 minutes outside Montreal. She was surrounded by family members dressed in old jerseys from her playing days. Walsh’s brother, married to former Canadian midfielder Mary Beth Bowie, traveled 750 miles from Nova Scotia to watch the game together.
Brittany Timko, a Canadian midfielder and forward from 2002-14, watched with her husband and two children from her living room in Coquitlam, British Columbia. Selenia Iacchelli, a Canada midfielder from 2003-14, was in Vancouver with her partner.
Nerves and excitement ruled each room.
Nebraska soccer coach John Walker, a proud Canadian and former Team Canada assistant, unites them all. Walsh, Iacchelli and Timko played for Walker at Nebraska, and all three considered him indispensable to their development.
Walker watched the game from his study in Lincoln while he prepared for the following day’s Husker practice. He wore no jersey and waved no flag. He watched alone, but his inner dialogue joined the chorus of several million Canadians, a few of whom he coached in college.
Come on, red and white.
The Canada-Nebraska pipeline
Walker still remembers the early days, before Canadian women’s soccer became a world power, before it had any support.
On road trips, the team slept in college dorms or army bases — four to a room. The players wore old and ill-fitting hand-me-down kits from the men’s team without numbers stitched into the threads. Team-issued tracksuits had to be returned at the end of each tournament, and laundry duty often fell to assistant coaches.
“Our budget was so tight that instead of bringing an equipment manager, we would just bring another coach,” Walker said. “You’d be taking the van to the laundromat to wash the gear and coming back to the hotel to do video. It was a different world.”
Walker joined Team Canada’s staff in 1995, one year after he packed his life in boxes to become Nebraska’s first soccer coach. He’d previously worked as the high performance director for Ontario soccer. But then he met Brett Simon, an assistant men’s soccer coach at Creighton who often scouted players Walker trained.
Simon had heard that Nebraska was starting a women’s soccer program but lacked a coach with a soccer background. What if he recommended Walker?
Walker, then 30 and a father of 1-year-old twins, consulted his wife.
“We just said, ‘Let’s give it a try’’ Walker said. “Not really thinking that we’d still be here 27, 28 years later.”
Without a strong foothold in domestic recruiting, Walker leaned on his Canadian roots to help build his roster. He had three Canadians on his first team. Then four became the “backbone” of his program.
Walsh joined in 1997, just as Walker’s program was beginning to crest. The Huskers qualified for their first NCAA tournament the season prior, and they wouldn’t miss one again until 2006.
Walsh could’ve played for the Huskers’ 1996 tournament team, but she declined Walker’s first offer to instead play at Montreal-based McGill University, a program known more for its academics than its athletics. Walsh realized her mistake soon after the season started. Most of her McGill teammates had only played recreational soccer. Nobody kept stats.
Without commensurate competition, Walsh’s development stagnated. When she tried out for Canada’s 1996 World Cup team at season’s end, she was cut.
“I’d never been cut before,” Walsh said. “I floundered.”
At Nebraska, however, Walsh rediscovered her form. She made the national team after her first year, was named an honorable mention All-American after her second, and led the Huskers to the national quarterfinals during her third. That finish is still the best in program history.
Walsh’s Canadian success story inspired others. By the time she graduated, Canadians constituted about one-third of Nebraska's roster (seven of 24 players), enough to inspire Walsh’s half-joking demands that Walker play the Canadian national anthem before every match.
The Canadian pipeline continued after Walsh left in ‘99.
Timko, who played at NU from 2003-06, said watching Canadian players like Walsh, Karina LeBlanc and Isabelle Mornaeau excel at Nebraska was an “important” influence in her decision to commit. Iacchelli, who played in Lincoln from 2005-08, said the same about Timko, Aysha Jamani and Sari Raber. In 2004, Nebraska sent so many players to Canada’s under-20 World Cup team that they had to play an NCAA Tournament match with 13 players.
In many cases, Canadian recruits knew nothing about Lincoln, but Walker didn’t need them to. He only needed them to visit campus and witness the international family he’d built.
“It’s like sisters, but deeper,” Iacchelli said. “Not only do we have the same childhood through the national team, but then our college life. Everything was the same. It’s a deep, deep, deep layer of connection.”
'I owe it to John'
At around 9:50 a.m. Friday — or 7:50 a.m. in western Canada — Julia Grosso ended a six-round penalty shootout by squeaking a game-winning goal off the Swedish goalkeeper’s hand and into the net.
In Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Walsh jumped to her feet and hugged her family. In Coquitlam, Timko cheered so loud her son admonished her for the noise. In Vancouver, Iacchelli couldn’t help herself. She cried.
“It was so powerful,” Iacchelli said. “It brought back the emotions of when we were all together.”
That connection lingered throughout the day as phones buzzed with heartfelt messages from old teammates, friends and coaches. Iacchelli heard from her American friends in Nebraska too. They’d been up early and rooting for the Canadians.
Around supper time Friday, Walsh’s phone jingled, but she ignored it. She didn’t recognize the phone number trying to FaceTime her.
Then it jingled again, and Walsh’s eyes widened at the name that flashed across her screen: Sophie Schmidt, her former Canadian midfield-mate and newest gold medal winner. Schmidt, along with goalkeeper Erin McLeod and forward Christine Sinclair, wanted to show Walsh their gold medals. And they wanted to thank her.
By the time Walsh retired in 2009, she’d helped the Canadians win their first Gold Cup (1998), achieve their best World Cup finish (fourth, 2003) and qualify for their first Olympics (2008). She also helped Schmidt, McLeod and Sinclair find their footing as younger players. So in their minds, she deserved a slice of the gold medal celebration.
Timko received the same call. And Walsh is sure the Olympic champs called other Canadian trail blazers. Morneau deserves a call, Walsh said. So does LeBlanc.
Walsh can’t think about either of them without thinking of Nebraska. The trio played together for three years in Lincoln, the place where Walsh reclaimed her footing on the pitch.
And of course, Walsh can’t think about Lincoln without thinking of Walker, who noticed her talent early. He prepared her for the international stage. His staff recruited Walsh, Morneau and LeBlanc.
On Saturday morning, Walker’s phone buzzed with a text from Walsh.
“Had I not had John's help in developing my game, I wouldn't have become the player that I became,” Walsh said. “I wouldn't have been able to play for a decade on my national team without my time at Nebraska. I owe that to the program and I owe it to John.”