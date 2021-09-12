 Skip to main content
Husker soccer falls to Arizona despite outshooting Wildcats
Husker soccer falls to Arizona despite outshooting Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona's Jill Aguilera scored the game-winning goal with 1:15 left as the Wildcats edged Nebraska 3-2 on Sunday.

Nebraska trailed most of the second half before tying the game on a Reagan Raabe goal with 4:48 left. But Aguilera's second goal of the day lifted Arizona to the win.

Eleanor Dale had given NU a 1-0 lead by scoring in the ninth minute before Arizona took a 2-1 lead six minutes into the second half. Dale has four goals this season, while Raabe has five.

Nebraska had a 13-7 edge in shots on goal, but Arizona keeper Hope Hisey made 11 saves. Sami Hauk made two saves for the Huskers.

Nebraska begins Big Ten play next Sunday when it hosts Purdue.

