 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker soccer loses to Oklahoma in second overtime
0 comments
SOCCER

Husker soccer loses to Oklahoma in second overtime

  • 0

Check out the head coaches of Nebraska Athletics.

NORMAN, Okla. — Ella Pappas scored with 1:43 left in the second overtime to give Oklahoma a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Pappas controlled a long pass from Sheridan Michel, then beat NU keeper Makinzie Short with a left-footed shot from inside the box.

Nebraska, which had scored 10 times during its 3-0 start, had plenty of scoring opportunities against the Sooners, attempting 15 shots on goal. Allison Napora led the Huskers, with three of those attempts.

Nebraska keeper Samantha Hauk made nine saves in regulation — OU had 11 shots on goal. Short made one save in overtime before the Sooners broke the tie.

Nebraska returns home to face UNO at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert