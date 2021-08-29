Husker soccer loses to Oklahoma in second overtime

NORMAN, Okla. — Ella Pappas scored with 1:43 left in the second overtime to give Oklahoma a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

Pappas controlled a long pass from Sheridan Michel, then beat NU keeper Makinzie Short with a left-footed shot from inside the box.

Nebraska, which had scored 10 times during its 3-0 start, had plenty of scoring opportunities against the Sooners, attempting 15 shots on goal. Allison Napora led the Huskers, with three of those attempts.

Nebraska keeper Samantha Hauk made nine saves in regulation — OU had 11 shots on goal. Short made one save in overtime before the Sooners broke the tie.

Nebraska returns home to face UNO at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.