Husker soccer shuts out Loyola-Chicago

LINCOLN — The Nebraska soccer team bounced back from back-to-back 1-0 losses with a 3-0 victory over Loyola-Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers quickly found the back of the net, as they led 2-0 in the 18th minute. Eleanor Dale scored her third goal this season to put NU in front, then Reagan Raabe scored in the 18th minute off an assist from Dale.

Raabe, a Millard West graduate, has scored a team-high four goals in six matches.

Jordan Zade added another goal midway through the second half for the Huskers, who​ held an 11-3 advantage in shot attempts.

Makinzie Short got the shutout as the Huskers didn't allow any shots on goal.

Nebraska will play a pair of matches in Arizona this week, starting with a Thursday game at Arizona State.