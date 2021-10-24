 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers shut out Minnesota to end season on a win streak
0 comments
SOCCER

Huskers shut out Minnesota to end season on a win streak

  • 0

Check out the head coaches of Nebraska Athletics.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nebraska scored a pair of goals within a three-minute span Sunday en route to a 2-0 victory over Minnesota and its third straight win.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Makinzie Short made four saves to earn her third shutout as the Huskers (7-9-2, 3-5-2) wrapped up their season. NU finished 11th in the Big Ten and didn't qualify for the postseason.

Abbey Schwarz put Nebraska on the board in the 26th minute when the freshman from Omaha Roncalli scored her third goal of the season. Gretna graduate Sarah Weber scored her sixth goal in the 29th minute.

The Gophers (8-6-3, 4-6-0) outshot the Huskers 16-13, but NU had an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert