Huskers shut out Minnesota to end season on a win streak

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nebraska scored a pair of goals within a three-minute span Sunday en route to a 2-0 victory over Minnesota and its third straight win.

Makinzie Short made four saves to earn her third shutout as the Huskers (7-9-2, 3-5-2) wrapped up their season. NU finished 11th in the Big Ten and didn't qualify for the postseason.

Abbey Schwarz put Nebraska on the board in the 26th minute when the freshman from Omaha Roncalli scored her third goal of the season. Gretna graduate Sarah Weber scored her sixth goal in the 29th minute.

The Gophers (8-6-3, 4-6-0) outshot the Huskers 16-13, but NU had an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal.