Nebraska drops heartbreaker in season opener against San Diego State

Another Nebraska soccer season, another game filled with ups and downs.

And this season starts with heartbreak.

Denise Castro scored her second goal of the match in the final minute of regulation to give San Diego State a 2-1 win over the Huskers on Thursday at Hibner Stadium.

It was a night filled with so much good for Nebraska. The Huskers controlled possession most of the first and second halves. But a few specific moments proved problematic.

“It’s not the greatest feeling coming out with a loss after the first two (exhibition) matches,” NU goalkeeper Sami Hauk said. “But we had a lot of the momentum. We had a lot of possession even in the first and second.”

Castro scored to put San Diego State ahead in the 28th minute. The sophomore all-conference striker capped off a counterattack with a strike to the top corner before her heading winner.

Other than those two chances, Nebraska had most of the scoring opportunities in the match. Now, it is about finding more consistency in their play and stepping up as individuals.

“When we look at a game as a whole, our coaches will break down the stats, and it all comes down to individual stats,” Nebraska sophomore Sarah Weber said. “I think what is going to be most successful for us going forward is having those stats favor us.

“What that means is we would have possession for longer periods of time throughout the game and you saw it a little bit tonight. First half, we pretty much dominated except for some through balls that we need to work on in practice.”

Weber came up with the equalizer for the Huskers in the 74th minute. She headed home a cross from Audra Clark. A few minutes later, Weber sent a shot wide. Eleanor Dale had some opportunities as well.

“We had a lot of breakaways,” Hauk said. “We've had a lot of good placements in the back post crosses. We had a lot of corners. We took a lot of chances. Obviously, we couldn't get them away. We got one (goal), but we got to keep pushing. It's got to be more that.”

The key moving forward, both Hauk and Weber said, is building off Thursday and turning narrow defeats into wins.

“I think for us going forward is not at this as like a damper on our season,” Weber said. “There were some good moments and some bad ones. Right now, we need to focus on the bad ones to improve them.”

Nebraska gets another crack at their first win of the season against Oklahoma, who they lost to last season, at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

San Diego State (1-0) 1 1 - 2

Nebraska (0-1) 0 1 - 1