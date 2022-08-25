 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Nebraska settles for draw at home against Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska soccer team had a one-goal lead in the second half against Arizona but settled for a draw Thursday at Hibner Stadium.

The Huskers netted an own goal in the 63rd minute on a ball that Nebraska's Jordan Zade rocketed off the hip of an Arizona defender and zipped past the goalkeeper.

10 minutes later, the Wildcats struck back. Sami Baytosh scored her first collegiate goal on a pass from Maddy Koleno.

A slick play by Lauryn Anglim kept the draw intact. After the Arizona attack got past Husker goalkeeper Sami Hauk, Anglim dove to save a shot on goal with her feet with 10 minutes left.

The Huskers (1-1-1) will play Weber State on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

jmcalpine@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/jordan_mcalpine

