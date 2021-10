LINCOLN — Eleanor Dale scored with 8:33 left to help Nebraska snap a nine-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

Dale scored on a pass from Ashley Zugay as she headed the ball past Wisconsin's keeper. It was Dale's seventh goal this season.

Wisconsin had nine shots on goal, compared with four for NU, but Makinzie Short recorded seven saves as she earned the shutout.

Nebraska next plays at Illinois on Thursday.