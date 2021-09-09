Nebraska soccer falls behind early in loss to Arizona State

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona State scored in the opening minutes and held on for a 1-0 win over Nebraska on Thursday night.

Nicole Douglas scored the game's lone goal in the seventh minute.

Nebraska attempted 11 shots on the night, including six in the final 25 minutes. One of NU's best scoring chances came when Eleanor Dale's attempt bounced off the left post in the 83rd minute.

Sarah Weber had two of NU's six shots on goal. Makinzie Short made five saves for the Huskers.

Nebraska will play at Arizona at 3 p.m. Sunday.

