PISCATAWAY, N.J. — No. 9 Rutgers scored with 31 seconds left in the first half and went on to a 1-0 win over Nebraska on Sunday.

Allison Lowrey scored the goal for Rutgers, which outshot the Huskers 11-7.​ Gwen Lane led NU's offense with two shots on goal.

Sami Hauk made five saves for the Huskers, who are 0-4-1 in their last five games.

Nebraska returns home to face Michigan State on Thursday.