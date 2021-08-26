 Skip to main content
Nebraska soccer holds onto first-half lead in win over Baylor
SOCCER

WACO, Texas — Olivia Brown scored with 1:05 left in the first half and that stood up as the game-winner as Nebraska edged Baylor 2-1 Thursday night.

Sarah Weber, a freshman from Gretna, had given the Huskers an early lead by scoring in the ninth minute. Baylor announced three minutes later, but Brown put NU in front for good by heading home a rebound after the first shot bounced off the crossbar.

Baylor outshot Nebraska 20-13, but Husker keeper Samantha Hauk made eight saves.

Nebraska (3-0) stays on the road to play Oklahoma on Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

