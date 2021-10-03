Nebraska soccer loses to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nebraska scored a late goal, but that wasn't enough as the Huskers fell 2-1 at Northwestern on Sunday.

Northwestern took a 2-0 lead after converting a penalty kick seven minutes into the second half. Sarah Weber scored Nebraska's goal with 5:18 left, heading in a corner kick from Ashley Zugay. But that's as close as the Huskers got.

Nebraska outshot the Wildcats 16-12 as Husker goalkeeper Sami Hauk finished with six saves.

Nebraska, winless over its last seven games, returns to action Oct. 10 at home against Michigan.