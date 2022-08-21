 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
topical
SOCCER

Nebraska soccer rallies to beat Oklahoma for first victory

  • 0

LINCOLN — Two second-half goals Sunday helped the Nebraska soccer team rally for its first win of the year, knocking off Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium.

Despite the Huskers outshooting the Sooners in the first half, OU got on the board first in the 27th minute. The former conference rival maintained the 1-0 lead until the Huskers' rally began in the 56th minute.

Eleanor Dale scored her first goal of the season and 10th of career on a cross into the penalty box by Abbey Schwarz that the forward headed into the back of the net.

Eight minutes later, freshman Sadie Waite scored the winner and Schwarz her second assist of the match to give NU (1-1) — which finished with a 22-7 edge in shots and 12-3 advantage on goal — a 2-1 lead is wouldn't relinquish.

The Huskers continue their homestand Thursday, hosting Arizona at 7:05 p.m. 

People are also reading…

Oklahoma (0-1-1) ........ 1  0 — 1

At Nebraska (1-1) ........ 0  2 — 2

jmcalpine@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/jordan_mcalpine

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert