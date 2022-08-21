Nebraska soccer rallies to beat Oklahoma for first victory

LINCOLN — Two second-half goals Sunday helped the Nebraska soccer team rally for its first win of the year, knocking off Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium.

Despite the Huskers outshooting the Sooners in the first half, OU got on the board first in the 27th minute. The former conference rival maintained the 1-0 lead until the Huskers' rally began in the 56th minute.

Eleanor Dale scored her first goal of the season and 10th of career on a cross into the penalty box by Abbey Schwarz that the forward headed into the back of the net.

Eight minutes later, freshman Sadie Waite scored the winner and Schwarz her second assist of the match to give NU (1-1) — which finished with a 22-7 edge in shots and 12-3 advantage on goal — a 2-1 lead is wouldn't relinquish.

The Huskers continue their homestand Thursday, hosting Arizona at 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma (0-1-1) ........ 1 0 — 1