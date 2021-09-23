 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska soccer snaps three-game losing streak by playing to draw with Maryland
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Nebraska soccer snaps three-game losing streak by playing to draw with Maryland

  • 0

Check out the head coaches of Nebraska Athletics.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nebraska ended a three-game losing streak by playing Maryland to a 0-0 draw Thursday night.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Maryland outshot the Huskers, who had lost five of their previous six, 15-10, but NU had five shots on goal compared to Maryland's three.

One of the Huskers' best scoring chances came midway through the first half when Eleanor Dale's header bounced off the post. Dale, Grace Brown and Theresa Pujado attempted two shots each for the Huskers.

Sami Hauk made three saves for the Huskers.

Nebraska will play at No. 9 Rutgers at noon Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert