Nebraska soccer snaps three-game losing streak by playing to draw with Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nebraska ended a three-game losing streak by playing Maryland to a 0-0 draw Thursday night.

Maryland outshot the Huskers, who had lost five of their previous six, 15-10, but NU had five shots on goal compared to Maryland's three.

One of the Huskers' best scoring chances came midway through the first half when Eleanor Dale's header bounced off the post. Dale, Grace Brown and Theresa Pujado attempted two shots each for the Huskers.

Sami Hauk made three saves for the Huskers.

Nebraska will play at No. 9 Rutgers at noon Sunday.