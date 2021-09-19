Nebraska women's soccer drops match to Purdue after hat trick by Boilermakers player

LINCOLN — Emily Mathews finished with a hat trick to lead Purdue to a 3-1 win over Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

Mathews entered the day with one goal on the season, but she broke a 1-1 tie with her second goal of the day with 19:08 left. She added another with 59 seconds remaining.

Mathews gave Purdue a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 16th minute, but two minutes later, Nebraska got its goal as Reagan Raabe headed into a corner kick from Gwen Lane. It was the Millard West grad's sixth goal this season.

Sarah Weber led the Husker offense with four shots on goal. Keeper Makinzie Short finished with four saves.

Nebraska looks to snap a three-game losing steak when it plays at Maryland on Thursday.​