 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska women's soccer fails to stop Iowa's rally
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Nebraska women's soccer fails to stop Iowa's rally

Check out the head coaches of Nebraska Athletics.

LINCOLN — Iowa erased a three-goal deficit as it knocked off Nebraska 4-3 Thursday night at Hibner Stadium.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Nebraska, looking to snap an eight-game winless streak, bolted to a 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes, then Sarah Weber scored her second goal with 6:19 left in the first half for a 3-0 lead.

But Iowa (9-5-1) scored before halftime and twice early in the second half to tie it. With 9:40 left, Alyssa Walker scored the game-winner for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa held an 11-9 advantage in shots on goal. Abbey Schwarz had two assists for the Huskers, while Makinzie Short finished with seven saves.

Nebraska (4-9-2) returns to action at 1 p.m. Sunday at home against Wisconsin.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert