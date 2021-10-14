Nebraska women's soccer fails to stop Iowa's rally

LINCOLN — Iowa erased a three-goal deficit as it knocked off Nebraska 4-3 Thursday night at Hibner Stadium.

Nebraska, looking to snap an eight-game winless streak, bolted to a 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes, then Sarah Weber scored her second goal with 6:19 left in the first half for a 3-0 lead.

But Iowa (9-5-1) scored before halftime and twice early in the second half to tie it. With 9:40 left, Alyssa Walker scored the game-winner for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa held an 11-9 advantage in shots on goal. Abbey Schwarz had two assists for the Huskers, while Makinzie Short finished with seven saves.

Nebraska (4-9-2) returns to action at 1 p.m. Sunday at home against Wisconsin.

