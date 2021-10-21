Nebraska women's soccer never trails in win over Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Gwen Lane scored 49 seconds into the match, and Nebraska never trailed in beating Illinois 3-1 Thursday night.
The Illini tied it in the 17th minute, but Reagan Raabe put the Huskers ahead for good in the 25th minute, kicking in a rebound.
Sarah Weber added insurance, scoring 11 minutes into the second half. Nebraska outshot the Illini 21-5, including 10-2 on goal.
Makinzie Short made one save to earn the win.
Nebraska plays its regular-season finale Sunday at Minnesota.
