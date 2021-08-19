Reagan Raabe leads Nebraska women's soccer to season-opening win over Western Illinois

LINCOLN — Reagan Raabe scored in each half to lead Nebraska to a 3-0 victory over Western Illinois in its opener Thursday night.

The Millard West graduate scored in the 13th minute to put NU ahead and added another goal off a Sarah Weber assist eight minutes into the second half.

Nebraska, which had outscored two opponents 13-0 in exhibition games, took a 2-0 lead when Allison Napora scored five minutes before halftime.

Samantha Hauk made four saves in goal for Nebraska, which outshot WIU 22-7.

The Huskers will play at Missouri on Sunday.

