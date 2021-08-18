Veteran Huskers aim to help Nebraska soccer bounce back after last season

The Nebraska soccer team will look to earn its first winning record since 2018 this year after a tough end to last season.

The Huskers struggled in the spring, finishing 11th in the Big Ten with a 2-5-3 record. They also didn’t get a chance to prove themselves in the conference tournament, which included all 14 teams. Nebraska’s match against Minnesota was ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 issues within the Husker program, and the Gophers advanced.

Offensively, Nebraska averaged 0.6 goals per game, only ahead of Minnesota in the conference.

The team ranked in the bottom five of the conference in shots and shots on goal. But the Huskers return all five of their goal scorers from the spring, including sophomore Eleanor Dale. Dale’s two goals in a win against Purdue were enough to give her the team lead for the season, and she missed the second half of the schedule due to injury.

Dale, senior Dakota Chan and sophomore Reagan Raabe all made the conference’s list of players to watch this season.

Along with those three, every starter and almost every player to see the field on coach John Walker’s spring roster will be back. That experience may help the Huskers, as last year’s roster only had two seniors, both of which are returning.