After a slow start, Nebraska softball's offense is rounding into form

Pitching has kept the Huskers competitive in most games this season. Senior Olivia Ferrell and junior Courtney Wallace have accounted for all of the decisions. Ferrell is 3-4 with a 2.33 ERA while Wallace is 3-2 with a 2.80 ERA. Freshman Kaylin Kinney has two saves and a 2.92 ERA in 12 innings.

“From where we’ve been to where we are in the circle, I’m really pleased with how we are progressing,” Revelle said.

Penn State has struggled at the plate under first-year coach Clarisa Crowell, who replaced UNO grad Amanda Lehotak after seven seasons with the Nittany Lions. PSU is 0-12 and is hitting .148.

While the offense hasn’t been supporting a pitching staff with a combined 2.41 ERA, Penn State also is showing signs of improvement at the plate after a pair of extra-inning losses to Iowa and a pair of one-run setbacks to the Illini. What has hurt PSU is its defense, which has committed 20 errors and allowed almost as many unearned runs (25) as earned runs (29).

“We’ve been telling the team do not look at their record,” Revelle said. “They’re hungry for a victory. We don’t want to get lulled into reading too much into their record.”