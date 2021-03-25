After a slow start, Nebraska softball's offense is rounding into form

LINCOLN — With the defense and pitching performing at higher levels than in recent seasons, Nebraska's offense looks to hit its stride.
Through the first eight games, the Huskers were hitting .145.
But in the past four games, NU (6-6) has begun making better contact to raise that team average to .203. Including a pair of games in which Nebraska racked up double-digit hits against Purdue, the Huskers were 34 of 109 (.312) with 11 extra-base hits. In their first eight games, the Huskers scratched out 30 hits and nine for extra bases.
Next up, NU hosts Penn State in a four-game series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bowlin Stadium. The teams play a doubleheader Saturday with the series finale set for 11 a.m. Sunday.
Per the revised Big Ten attendance policy released Wednesday, a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the games. Season-ticket holders will have the first chance to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Any remaining tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Fans will be limited to a maximum four tickets per game, and capacity will be capped at approximately 675.
Coach Rhonda Revelle, who earned her 1,000th victory at Nebraska on Feb. 27, said the conference's batting average was in the low .200s after the opening weekend of play.
“Most of us have been inside, hadn’t played in a year and had not seen many live at-bats,” Revelle said. “We jumped right into conference play against teams that have more information on us than any other opponent.
“A lot of people are playing freshmen and older players who are in their first year as starters. I think we’re going to have a pretty good offense.”
Nebraska’s offensive youth movement began to emerge as the Huskers have gone 3-1 in their past four games. That includes a victory over No. 25 Michigan before the Huskers took two of three from the Boilermakers.
In NU’s final game against Purdue, freshmen MJ Green, Sydney Gray, Billie Andrews and Caitlynn Neal filled the Nos. 6 through 9 spots and combined to go 9 of 12 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs.
Third baseman Gray was 6 of 13, including a walk-off, two-run single with two outs to give Nebraska a 5-4 win over the Wolverines. Neal pitched a scoreless inning against Michigan and is hitting .313 after going 5 for 9 with three runs and three RBIs against Purdue.
Nebraska is tied for 10th in the conference with its .203 team average. Illinois leads the league at .300, with Northwestern (.291) and Michigan (.279) not far behind.
“I feel we’re a couple of breaks from being 10-2,” Revelle said.
Pitching has kept the Huskers competitive in most games this season. Senior Olivia Ferrell and junior Courtney Wallace have accounted for all of the decisions. Ferrell is 3-4 with a 2.33 ERA while Wallace is 3-2 with a 2.80 ERA. Freshman Kaylin Kinney has two saves and a 2.92 ERA in 12 innings.
“From where we’ve been to where we are in the circle, I’m really pleased with how we are progressing,” Revelle said.
Penn State has struggled at the plate under first-year coach Clarisa Crowell, who replaced UNO grad Amanda Lehotak after seven seasons with the Nittany Lions. PSU is 0-12 and is hitting .148.
While the offense hasn’t been supporting a pitching staff with a combined 2.41 ERA, Penn State also is showing signs of improvement at the plate after a pair of extra-inning losses to Iowa and a pair of one-run setbacks to the Illini. What has hurt PSU is its defense, which has committed 20 errors and allowed almost as many unearned runs (25) as earned runs (29).
“We’ve been telling the team do not look at their record,” Revelle said. “They’re hungry for a victory. We don’t want to get lulled into reading too much into their record.”
Notes: Nebraska’s defense is on pace to have one of the best seasons in school history. The Huskers have a .976 fielding percentage; NU has finished a season with a .970 or better fielding percentage four times. ... In addition to the seven Huskers from the Omaha area, two more former Metro players are in Penn State’s lineup: sisters Lexie and Logan Black from Millard West. ... Eight of Nebraska’s 12 games have been decided by two runs or less. The Huskers are 2-1 in one-run games and 2-3 in two-run games.