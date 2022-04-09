Cam Ybarra hits a grand slam, Olivia Ferrell throws a shutout as Nebraska downs Michigan State

Cam Ybarra hit a grand slam and Olivia Ferrell threw her second shutout of the season as Nebraska blanked Michigan State 6-0 Saturday.

Ferrell scattered four hits as she won her seventh straight decision to improve to 14-4 this season. Nebraska has won 11 straight.

A five-run second inning propelled the Huskers to the win.

Caitlynn Neal brought home the first run with a RBI single. Then two outs after the Spartans intentionally walked Billie Andrews, Ybarra delivered her grand slam to right-center. Ybarra also scored in the fifth on Sydney Gray's triple.

Nebraska and Michigan State will play a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.