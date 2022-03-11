Cam Ybarra's two-run homer lifts Nebraska softball to win over Sacramento State

FULERTON, Calif. — Cam Ybarra hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Nebraska a 10-9 win over Sacramento State on Friday.
The Huskers followed that with a 3-1 over Cal State-Fullerton.
Nebraska trailed 9-5 in the middle of the fifth before rallying. Down 9-8 entering the seventh, Courtney Wallace reached on a one-out error before Ybarra's game-winning homer to right center.
Ybarra finished with four RBIs, while Billie Andrews had two hits and three runs scored. Olivia Ferrell pitched the final two innings for the win.
Ferrell also won the nightcap as she scattered eight hits and struck out six.
