SOFTBALL

Courtney Wallace homers in Nebraska softball's win over New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Courtney Wallace beat New Mexico State at the plate and in the circle as Nebraska earned a 14-4 win Thursday at the Troy Cox Classic.

Wallace homered, doubled, drove in four runs and pitched the first five innings to improve to 3-1 this season.

The Huskers hit three homers in the fourth inning, including a two-run shot by Wallace. Nebraska also hit two homers in fifth as Billie Andrews homered in both innings.

Mya Felder added three hits, including a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for Nebraska (3-3).

Nebraska will play Southeastern Louisiana at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

