Freshman Billie Andrews' success on softball field is helping Nebraska win

Revelle likened what Andrews is now facing to a cat and mouse game in which the 2018 World-Herald All-Nebraska honorary captain is improving each game.

“There’s that continual wheel of learning and adjusting and adapting,” Revelle said. “Billie is really intelligent and has a good mind for the game. She does some things quickly and easily that makes her a special athlete.”

Andrews said during the Huskers’ second game against Penn State is when she noticed things really began to improve at the plate.

“I was seeing the ball better and was getting more contact on the barrel,” Andrews said. “There’s more that I know I can do better. I knew it would click sometime.”

That competitive streak in Andrews carries over at the plate and in the field. Revelle said Andrews is “so coachable” and able to absorb what coaches are trying to tell her before picking the suggestions she believes will help her the most.

“She is so competitive and her expectations are so high that even if she mishits a ball off a machine, she’s not happy,” Revelle said. “Her standard sometimes can take her out of being her best performer. She’s learning to understand where the line is between frustration and determination.”