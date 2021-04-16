Freshman Billie Andrews' success on softball field is helping Nebraska win

LINCOLN — Attention and accolades for her on-field talent have never been reasons Billie Andrews enjoys playing softball.
If awards and honors come to Nebraska’s freshman shortstop through the natural course of helping the Huskers win games, Andrews is happy to accept the recognition.
The Huskers have been doing plenty of winning the past three weeks, and Andrews is a big reason.
The three-time World-Herald All-Nebraska shortstop from Gretna earned her third consecutive Big Ten freshman of the week award Tuesday.
This time it was for helping the Huskers capture three wins over Illinois. In four-game series against Penn State, Rutgers and the Illini, Andrews hit .525 (21 of 40) with four home runs, 14 runs and 12 RBIs.
Against Illinois, Andrews was 4 for 11 with four runs scored and four RBIs. In the series' third game, Andrews was 2 for 3 with a pair of home runs. She's now reached base safely 13 games in a row.
“I’ve been kind of surprised by those (awards),” Andrews said. “When I’m playing I don’t think about those things. I’m just trying to help us get another win. To see my hard work is paying off and being recognized for the work I’m putting in, it feels super good.”
Andrews is the fourth player in conference history to win three consecutive freshman of the week awards. The others are Michigan’s Meghan Beaubien (2018) and Sierra Romero (2013), and former Minnesota catcher Kendyl Lindaman (2017), now a fifth-year senior at Florida.
Those players all have completed or are putting the finishing touches on All-America careers. Andrews says right now she’s just trying to do her part to elevate a Husker program that, since 2016, hasn’t won a Big Ten tournament game or qualified for the NCAA tournament.
Nebraska has posted an 8-4 record since March 26 to improve to 14-10 and move into a tie for fifth place in the Big Ten standings.
The Huskers travel to play a four-game series against second place and 24th-ranked Minnesota, beginning with Friday’s 5 p.m. game. Saturday’s doubleheader will start at noon, as will Sunday's game.
While Andrews has elevated her game, she hasn’t been on just a three-week tear. Andrews leads all Big Ten freshmen in hits (27), runs (20), triples (2), home runs (4), RBIs (19), batting average (.342), slugging percentage (.582) and stolen bases (9).
None of this success is a surprise to Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle or her assistants. Following a frustrating first couple of weeks, Andrews went to the coaches for help figuring out what wasn’t working in her at-bats.
“There were a couple of things,” Revelle said. “She wasn’t used to people having a scouting report on her, so she wasn’t getting her best pitches to hit like she would in high school or club ball.
“Nobody was analyzing video of her at the plate. Before college she would face some pitchers with good movement, but not day in and day out like she is now.”
Revelle likened what Andrews is now facing to a cat and mouse game in which the 2018 World-Herald All-Nebraska honorary captain is improving each game.
“There’s that continual wheel of learning and adjusting and adapting,” Revelle said. “Billie is really intelligent and has a good mind for the game. She does some things quickly and easily that makes her a special athlete.”
Andrews said during the Huskers’ second game against Penn State is when she noticed things really began to improve at the plate.
“I was seeing the ball better and was getting more contact on the barrel,” Andrews said. “There’s more that I know I can do better. I knew it would click sometime.”
That competitive streak in Andrews carries over at the plate and in the field. Revelle said Andrews is “so coachable” and able to absorb what coaches are trying to tell her before picking the suggestions she believes will help her the most.
“She is so competitive and her expectations are so high that even if she mishits a ball off a machine, she’s not happy,” Revelle said. “Her standard sometimes can take her out of being her best performer. She’s learning to understand where the line is between frustration and determination.”
Since the end of March, Andrews said her work in the field at shortstop has been easier because older sister Brooke is to her right at third base. Brooke Andrews replaced Sydney Gray after she suffered a knee injury on March 28.
With the Andrews sisters anchoring the left side of the infield, the Huskers are on pace for a school-record season in the field.
“I love playing with my sister,” Billie Andrews said. “The fact we have played next to each other for so long, there’s a lot of trust between us. When the ball goes to her I know what she’s going to do in certain situations. Having her at third, it’s comfortable and I know I can do whatever I need to do.”