Husker softball changes weekend schedule after bad weather cancels tournament

  • Updated
LINCOLN - After inclement weather canceled the Wooo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Nebraska softball team will play a three-game series at Kansas this weekend. 

NU (6-4) will play KU (6-4) twice on Sunday - at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - and at 1 p.m. Monday. 

The Huskers will open its home schedule next weekend with two games each against Wichita State and South Dakota State. 

