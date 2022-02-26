Husker softball changes weekend schedule after bad weather cancels tournament

LINCOLN - After inclement weather canceled the Wooo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Nebraska softball team will play a three-game series at Kansas this weekend.
NU (6-4) will play KU (6-4) twice on Sunday - at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - and at 1 p.m. Monday.
The Huskers will open its home schedule next weekend with two games each against Wichita State and South Dakota State.
