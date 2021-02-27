Husker softball coach Rhonda Revelle picks up her 1,000th win

LEESBURG, Fla. — It’s something the Huskers have done 1,000 times under Rhonda Revelle: Win.

On Saturday, the coach picked up victory No. 1,000 at Nebraska as the Huskers split a doubleheader with Michigan State.

The hall of famer was already the winningest coach in school history — male or female — then become the 23rd Division I softball coach to hit that milestone after Nebraska won the opener 7-1.

The Spartans won the nightcap 6-3 in eight innings.

In the first game, NU took control with a five-run second inning. Billie Andrews had a two-run single in that inning and Tristen Edwards finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Olivia Ferrell and Kaylin Kinney combined on a five-hitter.

In the second game, Edwards tied it at 3-3 with a solo homer in the sixth but Michigan State got three RBI singles in the eighth.

Nebraska (2-2) will play a doubleheader against Ohio State beginning at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nebraska.............050 200 0—7 10 0

Michigan State....000 000 1—1 5 4