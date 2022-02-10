Husker softball 'earned the right' to enter 2022 season with confidence

Brooke, a junior, started 31 games last year and took over at third base after Sydney Grey went down with an injury. She hit .256 last season with a .462 slugging percentage and a .322 on-base percentage.

"Brooke is a really great athlete, came in played a really solid third base for us," Revelle said.

With Grey back this season, Revelle wanted to make sure they could keep both in the lineup.

"Put Brooke in the outfield one day and Laurie (Sippel), who coaches our outfield, after the first day we looked at each other and went 'We have something here,'" Revelle said.

Nebraska played a Big Ten-only schedule in 2021, so Revelle looks forward to the upcoming slate, especially early in the season.

"We're going to face good pitching right out of the gate. I think that's really important as we go down the stretch," she said. "So I feel like this schedule is set up to challenge us early, but also give us an opportunity to really grow some confidence, especially if we have some success over those teams that have already been in the postseason as recently as last year."