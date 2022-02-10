Husker softball 'earned the right' to enter 2022 season with confidence

LINCOLN — Spring seems to have come early in Nebraska, and with unusually warm temperatures comes renewed excitement within the Husker softball program.
"We've been really fortunate to be outside," coach Rhonda Revelle said. "I think with anybody that's about to start their season, there's a lot of anticipation and excitement."
Revelle said this season feels different with a calmer excitement. The team has prepared differently than in years past and goes into the season with more confidence.
"They have earned the right to take the field with confidence this weekend," she said.
The Huskers' 2022 campaign gets underway this weekend in the UNI-Dome Classic in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
While the preparation may be different, Nebraska will still be much like the team that took the diamond last season.
Senior pitcher and co-captain Courtney Wallace, a Papillion-La Vista graduate, looks to be the rotation leader once again. Wallace posted a team-best 2.86 earned-run average in 2021 and led the team in wins (11), appearances (29), complete games (8) and innings pitched (132.0).
This offseason Wallace added a curveball to her pitching arsenal. She said she has also spent time working on her riser.
"My biggest thing I worked on in the summer was more strikeouts for our team," she said. "Really more double plays for our (infielders) and more groundballs. So just getting outs, getting in there, and being competitive."
Also at the top of the pitching staff is senior co-captain Olivia Ferrell. The Elkhorn South grad led the team in starts (21), strikeouts (100) and opponent batting average (.258) in 2021.
Ferrell is back for a fifth season.
"That was a happy day when she said yes to come back," Revelle said. "Liv is the epitome of the work ethic we're trying to build our culture around."
Culture has been a big focus during the offseason, and Wallace said a big emphasis was placed on mental aspects — limiting mistakes in practice, not making consecutive errors and setting performance standards.
"We've been working really hard with not only rebuilding our culture," Revelle said, "but setting a standard for our culture really driven by the players."
Two other top performers are Gretna graduates and sisters Brooke and Billie Andrews.
Billie, the sophomore starting shortstop, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2021 and led the Huskers in hits (45), runs (32), RBIs (31), triples (2) and stolen bases (10). She also was tied for the team lead in home runs (7).
Brooke, a junior, started 31 games last year and took over at third base after Sydney Grey went down with an injury. She hit .256 last season with a .462 slugging percentage and a .322 on-base percentage.
"Brooke is a really great athlete, came in played a really solid third base for us," Revelle said.
With Grey back this season, Revelle wanted to make sure they could keep both in the lineup.
"Put Brooke in the outfield one day and Laurie (Sippel), who coaches our outfield, after the first day we looked at each other and went 'We have something here,'" Revelle said.
Nebraska played a Big Ten-only schedule in 2021, so Revelle looks forward to the upcoming slate, especially early in the season.
"We're going to face good pitching right out of the gate. I think that's really important as we go down the stretch," she said. "So I feel like this schedule is set up to challenge us early, but also give us an opportunity to really grow some confidence, especially if we have some success over those teams that have already been in the postseason as recently as last year."
The Huskers will play UNO at 9 a.m. and Northern Iowa at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Iowa State at 8 a.m. and Drake at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday and The weekend South Dakota State at 9 a.m. Sunday. All games will be televised on ESPN3.