Husker softball splits doubleheader with Ohio State

LEESBURG, Fla. — Courtney Wallace threw a seven-hitter in a 2-1 win over Ohio State in the nightcap of a softball doubleheader Sunday. Ohio State won the opener 4-2.

Wallace was one out away from a shutout before the Buckeyes scored. Ohio State left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

Billie Andrews was part of both NU runs, as she singled home a run in the third and scored in the seventh.

Nebraska was held to three hits in the opener. One of the hits was Tristan Edwards' first career inside-the-park home run.

Nebraska (3-3) is off until March 11, when it will play Michigan.