 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker softball splits doubleheader with Ohio State
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Husker softball splits doubleheader with Ohio State

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEESBURG, Fla. — Courtney Wallace threw a seven-hitter in a 2-1 win over Ohio State in the nightcap of a softball doubleheader Sunday. Ohio State won the opener 4-2.

Wallace was one out away from a shutout before the Buckeyes scored. Ohio State left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

Billie Andrews was part of both NU runs, as she singled home a run in the third and scored in the seventh.

Nebraska was held to three hits in the opener. One of the hits was Tristan Edwards' first career inside-the-park home run.

Nebraska (3-3) is off until March 11, when it will play Michigan.

Sign up for a World-Herald subscription and get full access to Husker coverage

The head coaches of Nebraska athletics

1 of 19
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert