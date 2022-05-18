Huskers may be new to regional softball, but coach Rhonda Revelle isn't

LINCOLN — The Huskers confronted raucous fans at Wisconsin four weeks ago, at Ohio State one week later and against Michigan in last Saturday's Big Ten championship game in East Lansing, Michigan.

“But you go down to Oklahoma State,” coach Rhonda Revelle said, “it adds another level.”

NU departed for the Stillwater Regional Wednesday afternoon, marking the latest of several new experiences for the Huskers. They’ve produced the program’s second-longest winning streak (18), won its first conference tournament and Friday against North Texas, 15 of NU’s 17 players will play in their first postseason game.

OSU fans will be rooting for an upset, and they won’t be shy about heckling — particularly the ones sitting behind third base.

“The left fielder’s gonna get it,” Revelle said. “They have their party planks there, and I think they probably sell alcohol. I told (outfielder) Abby Squire — she's the one that's gonna get the most (taunts) — you need some good one-liners to give him back.”

Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace said she isn’t afraid of the noise. She won't acknowledge it, even during Nebraska's five-week winning streak.

After the tournament title, even Revelle admitted she “soaked up” the social media praise.

“It’s been a dry spell,” Revelle said. “It felt good.”

Not Wallace.

She called her dad, told him how special it felt to have revamped her home state’s program. But she didn’t care for the fanfare.

“I’m not someone who’s into understanding what you’re saying on Twitter,” Wallace said. “I’m worried about what we’re doing here, and I think (my teammates have) been on the same page.

Stay in our circle.”

The Huskers adopted that approach before their season took off.

Revelle said her team displayed good practice and classroom habits. Senior pitcher and captain Olivia Farrell said NU’s captains scheduled periodic meetings with coaches over coffee to discuss the state of the team. And Wallace said Nebraska held a players-only meeting after the second of two losses to San Diego on March 15.

“It was like, we shouldn't have lost that game,” Wallace said. “We met just the girls and said what we needed to do, this is who we are, this is how we get to (the postseason).”

They wouldn’t lose again for 39 days. But while Nebraska thrived on internal motivation, it still needed its coach to guide them through success.

Revelle, who’s coached in 20 NCAA tournaments and is one of three people to play and coach in the Women’s College World Series (and she's done both at one school), remembers several conversations where players asked her staff for help navigating new territory.

“They hadn’t experienced it,” so they didn’t know exactly what it looked like,” Revelle said. “They would actually (say to) us coaches, ‘You're the only ones who have been there. Keep helping us understand what the picture looks like.”’

NU’s current picture is simple: four teams, one bracket. Three wins would grant them a super regional birth.

No current Husker has advanced that far, save for Revelle and her staff. The last time was 2013, when NU made the WCWS.

Revelle brings a Big 12 blanket with her on every bus ride. She has had it since the mid-2000s. As she folded it Wednesday morning, the first logo she saw was Oklahoma State.

“It’s only fighting that we’re going to old Big 12 country, right?” Revelle said.

