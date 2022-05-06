Indiana ace shuts out Nebraska softball in first game of Big Ten series

LINCOLN — Indiana's Heather Johnson threw a three-hit shutout to hand Nebraska a 5-0 loss in the Big Ten series opener Friday night at Bowlin Stadium.
The first two batters reached against Johnson before she retired the next 12 in a row. No Husker reached third base all game.
Meanwhile, Taylor Minnick gave Indiana all the offense it needed. She delivered a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run homer in the fifth.
Cam Ybarra finished with two of NU's three hits while Olivia Ferrell took the loss.
Nebraska (35-17, 15-5) has dropped five of its last seven contests. Game 2 of the series is 4 p.m. Saturday, which will also feature Senior Day festivities. The series finale is at noon Sunday.
Indiana (27-19, 10-11) .......... 200 020 1—5 9 1
At Nebraska (35-14, 15-5) ..... 000 000 0—0 3 2
W: Johnson, 10-6. L: Ferrell, 18-7. 2B: IU, Andrews. HR: IU, Minnick.
