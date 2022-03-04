Kaylin Kinney's hits two homers — one a grand slam — as Nebraska downs Wichita State

LINCOLN — Two home runs — one a grand slam — from designated player Kaylin Kinney and a three-run homer by shortstop Billie Andrews powered Nebraska to a 12-4, 6-inning softball victory Friday over Wichita State.

The Huskers, who improved to 10-5, scored seven of those runs in the second inning at Bowlin Stadium. The home run by Andrews was her ninth of the season and gives her a team-leading 20 RBIs.

Kinney, who entered the game hitting .083, drove in six runs with her first two homers of the season. A single by sophomore Caitlynn Neal, followed by a Wichita State fielding error, pushed across the final three runs to end the game one inning early.

Nebraska will play South Dakota State at 5:50 p.m. Wichita State defeated the Jackrabbits 8-7 in the first game of the tripleheader.

