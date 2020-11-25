Lincoln Southwest's Ashley Smetter commits to Nebraska softball

Lincoln Southwest junior Ashley Smetter committed to Nebraska softball on Wednesday.

Following her strongest season yet as a leadoff hitter, Smetter was a World-Herald All-Nebraska second team selection in 2020 after hitting .517 with 77 hits, 58 runs scored, a school-record 19 doubles and 26 stolen bases.

"Ashley has worked very hard to make herself a standout player," Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "She works very hard in the off-season on her hitting and fielding skills, strength and athleticism."

Watt said Smetter became a vocal team leader this season for the 35-9 Silver Hawks, who finished third at the Class A state tournament in Hastings. Combined with her hitting prowess, Smetter uses her speed to keep opposing defenses on their toes.

"Going out for track as a freshman really helped her speed, and she's improved enough to make an impact this spring as a sprinter," Watt said. "All of her stats have increased over last year, her first as a regular starter, when she batted .482."