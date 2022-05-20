Live updates: Nebraska vs. North Texas in NCAA tournament

Nebraska softball has returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016!
The Huskers are in Stillwater, Okla., and are set to face North Texas at 5 p.m. Friday in the first round.
The winner advances to face the winner between No. 7 national seed and regional host Oklahoma State and Fordham.
Don't miss any of the action at the Stillwater Regional by scrolling down to our live updates!
