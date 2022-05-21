Live updates: Nebraska vs. North Texas in NCAA tournament

Nebraska softball has returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016!
After shutting out North Texas in the first round of the Stillwater Regional, the Huskers fell to No. 7 national seed and regional host Oklahoma State in a winners bracket game on Saturday.
Now Nebraska once gain will take on the Mean Green. This time in an elimination game at 7:10 p.m. The winner advances to the regional final to face the Cowgirls on Sunday at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. if needed.
Don't miss any of the action by scrolling down to our live updates!
Photos: Nebraska softball NCAA tournament regional vs. North Texas
Nebraska's Sydney Gray (7) bats in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska is introduced ahead of the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell (39) pitches in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caitlynn Neal (19) makes a catch for an out in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) races to second in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Ashley Peters (44) pitches in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle challenges a call in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Peyton Glatter (13) is tagged out at second by North Texas' Cierra Simon (9) in front of North Texas' Mikayla Smith (4) in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Sydney Gray (7), Cam Ybarra (32) and Mya Felder (5) arm up ahead of the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Ybarra (32) and Billie Andrews (6) warm up ahead of the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anni Raley (33), Courtney Wallace (23) and Karlee Seevers (30) talk ahead of the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) throws to first in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Peyton Glatter (13) celebrates a play in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Abbie Squier (8) and Caitlynn Neal (19) miss a ball hit to the wall in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Mikayla Smith (4) throws to first after getting Nebraska's Brooke Andrews (27) out at second in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (23) warms up with her teammates behind her during a break in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (23) pitches in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brooke Andrews (27) rounds third in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Lexi Cobb (00) throws the ball infield in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, the Nebraska Athletic Director, right, and Keith Zimmer, an Executive Associate Athletic Director, watch the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell (39) and Ava Bredwell (24) talk with Lori Sippel, the Nebraska associate head coach, in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell (39) pitches in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Skylar Savage (21) pitches in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas fans watch the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (23) and Anni Raley (33) hug following the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!