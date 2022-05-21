Live updates: Nebraska vs. North Texas in NCAA tournament

Nebraska softball has returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016!

After shutting out North Texas in the first round of the Stillwater Regional, the Huskers fell to No. 7 national seed and regional host Oklahoma State in a winners bracket game on Saturday.

Now Nebraska once gain will take on the Mean Green. This time in an elimination game at 7:10 p.m. The winner advances to the regional final to face the Cowgirls on Sunday at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. if needed.

