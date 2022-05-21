 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma State in NCAA tournament

Nebraska softball has returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016!

Nebraska shut out North Texas in the first round of the Stillwater Regional, and now the Huskers face No. 7 national seed and regional host Oklahoma State at 1 p.m.

The winner will advance to the regional final, while the loser will drop to the elimination bracket and face the winner of Fordham-North Texas.  

Don't miss any of the action by scrolling down to our live updates!

