Nebraska beats Michigan to win Big Ten tournament championship

They jumped for joy, accepted the trophy, jumped again and then found their way over to a coach some thought might be overseeing her last Nebraska softball team.

Turns out, it was simply one of Rhonda Revelle’s best squads. The Huskers captured their first-ever Big Ten Tournament crown with a 3-1, extra-innings win over perennial power Michigan, gave the trophy to Revelle and doused her with a Gatorade bath.

“I’m just really grateful for this moment, to share with them,” Revelle said on Big Ten Network just after the celebration. “It didn’t just start today. It started way back.”

Revelle spoke through tears. She’ll return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

“These are not sad tears,” Revelle said. “By any stretch.”

The 40th win of the Husker season doubled as the sweetest. Nebraska grabbed the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA softball tournament – no nail-biting Sunday night for the Big Red – and put an exclamation point on a 2022 few could have predicted after several years of middling play.

Second-seeded NU (40-14 overall) also ran their extra innings record to 4-0 in 2022 when senior Cam Ybarra – who started scoring with a home run – hit the game-winning double to the right-field wall, scoring Billie Andrews from first base. Sydney Gray’s single to left field to score Ybarra added a key insurance run.

That gave Husker pitcher Courtney Wallace cushion to close out the fourth-seeded Wolverines (36-16), who were denied their 11th Big Ten Tournament crown.

Ybarra was one of the few Huskers to figure out Michigan pitching ace Alex Storako, the 2021 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. Ybarra hit the home run down the right field line, nearly hit another homer in a different at-bat and hammered the eighth inning double to win the game. In each case, Ybarra attacked Storako early in the count.

“Storako is a very legit pitcher,” Ybarra said on BTN. Ybarra was one of three Husker seniors to earn their degrees on Saturday, as well. “We just needed to get up there and take our hacks and do what we do best.”

NU led 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth, when Michigan rightfielder Audrey LeClair’s double knocked in Annabelle Widra. Husker pitcher Olivia Ferrell was able to strand three Wolverines on base.

Ferrell couldn’t complete the game, though, hitting the first Michigan batter in the bottom of the seventh and walking the second hitter. Wallace came on in relief and induced a ground ball that, upon umpire video review, turned into a double play when Ybarra tagged out a Wolverine going to second and then got a force-out at first. A Michigan pop-up ended the inning.

Storako recorded two quick outs in the top of the eighth before walking Andrews – often pitched around by opponents because of her 19 home runs – in four straight pitches.

Ybarra cranked the double shortly after.

NU’s win capped a magical weekend in East Lansing, Michigan for the Huskers, who won nail-biters over Penn State and Ohio State, then beat Michigan for the third time this season. In all three cases, Nebraska functioned as the road team, as the Wolverines had far more fans at Michigan State’s softball park than the Huskers did.

It made the celebration all the better. Revelle hung back from the players jumping together, so they went to her.

“That was on them – I love them for it,” Revelle said. “It’s theirs, they earned it.”

Already a near-certain lock for the NCAA Tournament, Nebraska guaranteed itself a berth with the title. It will find out its seeding fate Sunday at 6 p.m., when the NCAA announces its 64-team bracket on ESPN2. The Huskers aren’t expected to host a regional, but the late run and tournament title may give them an outside chance.

