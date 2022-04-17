Nebraska digs out of seven-run hole to top Minnesota, extend winning streak to 18

LINCOLN — After falling behind 8-1 in the top of the third inning, Nebraska scored the final 10 runs Sunday to defeat Minnesota 11-8 at Bowlin Stadium.

The rally extended the Huskers' (33-9) winning streak to 18 games as they remained unbeaten (13-0) in Big Ten play.

Peyton Glatter, Caitlynn Neal, Mya Felder and Ava Bredwell had three hits apiece. Glatter homered and finished with five RBIs. Felder also went deep, including the go-ahead two-run shot in the three-run sixth inning.

NU, which improved to 12-1 at home this season, will face Wisconsin next. The three-game series begins Friday in Madison.

Check back for more to come on Omaha.com