Nebraska digs out of seven-run hole to top Minnesota, extends winning streak to 18

LINCOLN — Nebraska can add a new one to its longest winning streak since 2002: a seven-run rally.

After falling behind 8-1 in the top of the third, the Huskers scored the final 10 runs Sunday to defeat Minnesota 11-8 at Bowlin Stadium. The comeback — which tied a record for the largest in program history — extended the Huskers' (33-9) winning streak to 18. NU also remained unbeaten (13-0) in Big Ten play, off to its best start in any conference since 2004.

And all of that seemed less likely to continue as the Gophers (19-18-2, 5-7) got going early.

Solo homers from Lauren Espalin and Sara Kinch in the first and second innings made it 2-0. Brooke Andrews worked a bases-loaded walk for NU to make it 2-1 in the bottom of the second, but Minnesota would answer with six runs in the third.

And that came with one hit in the inning. But it was a big one.

NU committed two errors and walked four in the frame to help set up Emily Hansen’s grand slam that put the Gophers up 8-1. The Huskers would chip away, though, making it 8-4 in the bottom of the inning.

Caitlynn Neal’s two-run single and Peyton Glatter’s hit made it a four-run game, and it remained that way until the bottom of the fifth.

Thought the Huskers’ top five in the order are all hitting .336 or better, NU’s 6 through 8 spots — Ava Bredwell, Neal and Glatter — all went 3 for 4 Sunday and combined for nine RBIs. That part of the lineup also helped jump-start the rallies during the five-run fifth and three-run sixth.

Glatter, a junior from Millard South tied the game with a grand slam — giving her five RBIs on the day — before NU grabbed its first lead in its last at-bat. Mya Felder, who also went 3 for 4, hit the go-ahead two-run shot in the sixth inning. Neal added an RBI double to plate NU’s 11th run, the second straight game the Huskers scored in double figures.

Reliever Olivia Ferrell then struck out the side in the seventh, working around a one-out single to improve to 17-4. The senior from Elkhorn South tossed the final 4.1 innings, scattering three hits and allowing two runs.

The Huskers now have the third-longest active winning streak in Division I, behind Arizona State (20) and Boston University (19), as they near the program record of 23 set in 2002.

Next up, NU will hit the road to face Wisconsin. The three-game series begins Friday in Madison.

Check back for more to come on Omaha.com