Nebraska opens Big Ten tournament with win over Penn State

Things were looking bleak for Nebraska softball, but thanks to strong pitching and a timely offensive eruption, the Huskers advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament with a 3-1 win over Penn State.

A three-run bottom of the fifth erased Penn State's 1-0 lead and put NU out in front for good.

The big hit was a two-run double from Billie Andrews to give the Huskers a 2-1 lead.

Andrews was then scored on a single up the middle by Sydney Gray.

The two-run lead was plenty for NU starter Courtney Wallace who pitched a complete game, allowed one earned run, gave up three hits and struck out four.

The Huskers will take on the winner of Illinois vs. Ohio State in the semifinals on Friday.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.