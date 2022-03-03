Nebraska overcomes slow start to defeat Wichita State in Huskers' home opener

LINCOLN — Timely hitting and capitalizing on Wichita State mistakes allowed Nebraska to erase a four-run deficit to win their home opener.

After getting off to a slow start offensively — just one hit through the first two innings — the Huskers offense erupted for 10-unanswered runs to give Nebraska (9-5) a 10-4 win over Wichita State (9-5) on Thursday night at Bowlin Field.

“I told them I was really proud of them,” head coach Rhonda Revelle said of her team.

The Shockers got to Nebraska starter Oliva Ferrell early in the game. Two Shocker home runs and a single gave Wichita State a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third.

Revelle was proud of how Ferrell continued to fight.

“It really started with Liv in the circle,” she said. “She gave up a couple home runs, and she had a really good mindset about it.”

Ferrell pithced a complete game and gave up four runs — three earned — and had seven strikeouts. She moves to 4-2 on the season.

Nebraska then found their rhythm ­— with a little help from Wichita State.

The Huskers opened up their scoring in the third inning on an RBI single by senior Cam Ybarra. A wild pitch scored sophomore Billie Andrews to make it 4-2 after the third.

The Huskers never looked back.

Ybarra, who sparked the Huskers offense, said it’s everyone’s job to be prepared to step up any given night.

“It was Sydney Gray last weekend and this weekend it’s going to be someone different,” Ybarra said.

Wichita State committed two errors in the fourth inning, which allowed a run to score and kept the Huskers inning alive. Ybarra capitalized on the mistakes and laced a single into right field knocking in two and giving Nebraska a 5-4 lead.

Brooke Andrews smoked a solo home run to dead center to put Nebraska up 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth. Her sister, Billie, obliterated a three-run home run over the left field scoreboard. By the end of the inning, Nebraska was up 10-4.

“I think so, yeah,” Billie Andrews said when asked if her home run was the farthest she’s hit.

Nebraska is back in action with a double-header tomorrow against Wichita State at 2:30 p.m. and South Dakota State at 5 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.