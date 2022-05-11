Nebraska ready for fight and survive world of postseason softball

Rhonda Revelle had seen an 18-game winning streak end and her Nebraska softball team slip, just a bit, into complacency during a 5-0 loss to Indiana last week.

“That didn’t feel like our team,” Revelle said that Friday evening.

By Saturday – senior day for the NCAA Tourney-bound Huskers – NU had regrouped, winning 7-2, and it closed out its regular season with a 4-3 walk-off win against the Hoosiers to secure the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

“Our expectation is to play hard and fight for our life,” Revelle said on Sunday of her team.

Nebraska (37-14 overall after going 17-5 in the Big Ten) would love to start with winning its first league tournament game since 2016. In its entire history with the Big Ten, the Huskers have won two games in the Big Ten Tourney, which this year is held at Michigan State’s field in East Lansing.

For their 10 a.m. BTN-televised tournament opener Thursday, the Huskers draw Penn State which won its opening round game 2-1 on Wednesday over Indiana. NU didn’t face the Nittany Lions, now 32-21 and battling for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, during the regular season.

The Huskers, which grabbed the No. 2 seed by two games over third-seeded Illinois, didn’t face many of the Big Ten’s top teams in the regular season, which accounts for its No. 30 RPI. Nebraska avoided playing top seed Northwestern, Illinois and fifth-seeded Maryland, facing only Michigan out of the top five. NU took two from the Wolverines in late March.

Since then, Nebraska went 8-0 against the basement of the league – Michigan State, Iowa and Rutgers – 3-0 against ninth-seeded Minnesota and 5-5 against Wisconsin, Ohio State and IU. NU led the league in seven offensive categories, including home runs (74) and held its own team earned-run average (2.95).

NU got particularly hot during the 18-game winning streak, which briefly propelled the team into multiple top 25 rankings and helped the Huskers secure a strong enough RPI rating – currently 30th – to fit neatly into the eventual NCAA Tournament bracket that will be announced Sunday.

Notes:

>>Seven Huskers made one All-Big Ten team or another on Wednesday, with Cam Ybarra (second base) and Abbie Squier (outfield) making the first team, followed by second-teamers Olivia Ferrell (pitcher), Billie Andrews (shortstop) and Mya Felder (first base). Pitcher Courtney Wallace made the Big Ten’s all-defensive team, and catcher Ava Bredwell was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year. Bredwell has hit .329 with two homers and 15 runs batted in while playing catcher.

>>The Big Ten seems likely to get at least five teams in the NCAA Tournament and perhaps as many as eight if the selection committee is kind. College Sports Madness, which projects the softball bracket, has NU as a No. 2 seed in the Lexington, Kentucky, region where Kentucky would be the regional host.

>>This is the first Big Ten softball tournament since 2019. The NCAA canceled the 2020 softball season due to the COVID pandemic, and the Big Ten opted not to hold a tournament last year because of COVID concerns. Since 2013, when the Big Ten restarted the tournament event, Minnesota has won four times, Michigan has won twice and Wisconsin won once. NU advanced to the Big Ten finals in 2015 – losing to Michigan – and the semifinals in 2013.