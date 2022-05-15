 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Nebraska set to face North Texas in NCAA softball tournament

Nebraska softball is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Huskers will be in the Stillwater Regional and will open the tournament against North Texas.

On Saturday, the Huskers won their first Big Ten tournament title, clinching the conference's automatic bid. It was NU's 40th win of the season. 

Nebraska will head to former Big 12 rival Oklahoma State as the second seed in Stillwater Regional.

The Huskers (40-14) will play North Texas (35-14) at 5 p.m. Friday in the first round.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

