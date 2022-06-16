Nebraska softball adds transfer pitcher Sarah Harness

The Nebraska softball team's pitching situation for next season continues to take shape.

Missouri Valley Conference first-team pitcher Sarah Harness announced her commitment to the Huskers on Thursday. Harness spent the past three seasons at Southern Illinois and will have two years of eligibility in Lincoln.

The addition of Harness comes on the heels of Courtney Wallace's Monday announcement in which she revealed she will return to Nebraska as a super senior. Wallace was one of the team's primary pitchers last season along with Olivia Ferrell, who exhausted her eligibility.

Last season, Harness had a 3.07 ERA in 189 innings. In 84 career appearances for the Salukis, the Missouri product had a 2.31 ERA with 436 strikeouts in 442 innings.

"Sarah, combined with our talented pitchers that return next year, gives reason for great optimism for another successful season," Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle said in a press release. "Sarah can flat out pitch, and her strongest pitches are very complementary to our other pitchers' best pitches.

"She brings a competitive fire, a high pitching IQ and a desire and talent to be an immediate impact player. On top of her ability to help us win on the field, Sarah fits right into our 'team-first' culture and is an excellent student, as well."

Wallace, who racked up 148 innings this past season, figures to be the ace of the rotation next spring. Add in Harness and junior-to-be Kaylin Kinney, and Nebraska could again lean on its pitching.

The Huskers finished 41-16 last season, winning the Big Ten for the first time in program history and ending a four-year NCAA tournament drought.