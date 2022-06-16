Nebraska softball adds transfer pitcher Sarah Harness

The Nebraska softball team's pitching situation for next season continues to take shape.
Missouri Valley Conference first-team pitcher Sarah Harness announced her commitment to the Huskers on Thursday. Harness spent the past three seasons at Southern Illinois and will have two years of eligibility in Lincoln.
The addition of Harness comes on the heels of Courtney Wallace's Monday announcement in which she revealed she will return to Nebraska as a super senior. Wallace was one of the team's primary pitchers last season along with Olivia Ferrell, who exhausted her eligibility.
Last season, Harness had a 3.07 ERA in 189 innings. In 84 career appearances for the Salukis, the Missouri product had a 2.31 ERA with 436 strikeouts in 442 innings.
"Sarah, combined with our talented pitchers that return next year, gives reason for great optimism for another successful season," Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle said in a press release. "Sarah can flat out pitch, and her strongest pitches are very complementary to our other pitchers' best pitches.
"She brings a competitive fire, a high pitching IQ and a desire and talent to be an immediate impact player. On top of her ability to help us win on the field, Sarah fits right into our 'team-first' culture and is an excellent student, as well."
Wallace, who racked up 148 innings this past season, figures to be the ace of the rotation next spring. Add in Harness and junior-to-be Kaylin Kinney, and Nebraska could again lean on its pitching.
The Huskers finished 41-16 last season, winning the Big Ten for the first time in program history and ending a four-year NCAA tournament drought.
Photos: Nebraska softball NCAA tournament regional elimination game vs. North Texas
North Texas' Mikayla Smith (4) celebrates a play as Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) walks from the plate in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Abbie Squier (8) can't make a catch in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Abbie Squier (8) can't make a catch in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas fans celebrate a play in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Skylar Savage (21) pitches in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska dugout watches the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) throws to first in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kaylin Kinney (44) watches the batter from first base in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Tayla Evans (22) bats in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players huddle between innings in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Mikayla Smith (4) throws to first in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle watches her team in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell (39) pitches in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A tear streams down the face of Nebraska's Anni Raley (33) as she and her teammates high-five North Texas players following in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Peyton Glatter (13) throws the ball infield during the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Kailey Gamble (23) stretches out for an out of Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas players celebrate their win following the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players meet with their families following the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (23) makes a play near the pitcher's circle in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Sydney Gray (7) bats in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Cierra Simon (9) throws to first for a double play after getting Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) out at second in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (23) pitches in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
