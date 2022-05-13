 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Nebraska softball advances to Big Ten championship after defeating Ohio State in semifinals

Nebraska is headed to the Big Ten softball title game thanks to Olivia Ferrell’s arm and timely bat.

The second-seeded Huskers beat sixth-seeded Ohio State on Friday 2-1 after Ferrell — an Elkhorn South grad who got the win pitching three innings of relief — hit a seventh-inning fly ball deep to right field over the head of a Buckeye outfielder, scoring Kaylin Kinney, who led off the inning with a double.

NU improved to 39-14 and will face the winner of Friday's Northwestern/Michigan game, which will start around 3:30 p.m. The Huskers have yet to face the top-seeded Wildcats this season.

The final is at 10 a.m. Saturday.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

