Nebraska softball defeats Rutgers, extending winning streak to nine games

Nebraska softball stretched its winning streak to nine games as the Huskers held off Rutgers 2-1 Saturday.

Nebraska scored both of its runs on bases-loaded walks — Billie Andrews drew one in the second inning, Peyton Glatter did the same in the third.

Both teams had plenty of scoring opportunities as each left 10 runners stranded.

Olivia Ferrell, who improved to 13-4, worked the first five innings for the win. She stranded two baserunners in each of the first three innings.

Courtney Wallace worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth before pitching a 1-2-3 seventh for her third save.

Nebraska and Rutgers will complete their series at noon Sunday.

