 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOFTBALL

Nebraska softball defeats Rutgers, extending winning streak to nine games

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska softball stretched its winning streak to nine games as the Huskers held off Rutgers 2-1 Saturday.

Nebraska scored both of its runs on bases-loaded walks — Billie Andrews drew one in the second inning, Peyton Glatter did the same in the third.

Both teams had plenty of scoring opportunities as each left 10 runners stranded.

Olivia Ferrell, who improved to 13-4, worked the first five innings for the win. She stranded two baserunners in each of the first three innings.

Courtney Wallace worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth before pitching a 1-2-3 seventh for her third save.

Nebraska and Rutgers will complete their series at noon Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert