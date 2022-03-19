Nebraska softball defeats Tulsa and South Dakota

Ava Bredwell hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to help Nebraska defeat Tulsa 7-6 Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Huskers had to turn back a Tulsa rally to earn the win. Tulsa pulled within 7-6 and had the bases loaded with one out. But Nebraska pitcher Courtney Wallace got a forceout at home on a grounder to shortstop and then recorded the final out on a flyout to center.

Nebraska followed that with a 3-1 win over South Dakota as Wallace threw a five-hitter, allowing only a seventh-inning run.

Anni Raley and Billie Andrews hit solo home runs for Nebraska in the fourth inning. For Andrews, it was her nation-leading 15th homer this season.

Nebraska will face South Dakota and Tulsa again Sunday.

