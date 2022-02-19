Nebraska softball defeats UT Arlington and Northern Colorado

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Nebraska picked up two wins Saturday, downing UT Arlington 6-2 before rolling past Northern Colorado 15-3.

In the opener, Courtney Wallace picked up her fourth win this season as she worked the first six innings. The Huskers never trailed as Billie Andrews started the game with a home run. Cam Ybarra drove in two.

NU (5-4) then hit four homers against Northern Colorado. Sydney Gray hit two of the home runs, while Andrews and Ybarra each hit one. That trio finished with four RBIs apiece.

Olivia Ferrell went the first four innings to earn her first win of the season.