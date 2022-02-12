Nebraska softball downs Drake, but Huskers fall to Iowa State

EDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sophomore Sydney Gray drove in five runs against Drake as Nebraska split a pair of softball games Saturday at the UNI-Dome Classic.

Iowa State handed the Huskers (2-2) a 7-3 loss in Saturday's opener. The Cyclones broke a 3-3 tie with a Mikayla Ramos grand slam in the fourth inning.

The Huskers rebounded with a 10-1 win over Drake as Nebraska scored in all but one inning.

Gray delivered an RBI single in the first half, a two-run homer in the third and a two-run double in the sixth. Abbie Squier added two hits and scored three times.

Courtney Wallace, who defeated UNO on Friday, picked up another win as she allowed two hits and struck out five in five innings.

Nebraska completes play at the tournament with a 9 a.m. Sunday game against South Dakota State.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.